“Keep Shining StarBoy, No Be Your Fault” – Rapper, Olamide Celebrates Wizkid On His 30th Birthday

As Nigerian superstar, Wizkid clocks 30 today, all social media platforms have been filled with touching tributes to the young legend who has been a massive blessing to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Celebrities, fans and well wishers have showered praises on the legend for his contribution to the music industry.

They have also sent in their congratulatory messages and blessings to his verified social media accounts as he clocks a new age.

Award winning singer, Olamide has also taken to Twitter to shower praises on the young legend on his 30th birthday.

He wrote “Happy Wiz Day ! Keep shining StarBoy.. no be your fault”.