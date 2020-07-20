Kanye West Says He Wants Jay-Z As His Running Mate On Presidential Ticket

Famous rapper, Kanye West has revealed he wants his estranged friend and former business associate, rapper Jay-Z as his running mate for the US 2020 presidential election.

The rapper, 43, said this before he held his first-ever presidential rally in South Carolina on Sunday, July 19, where he spoke about abortion and called out anti-slavery activist, Harriet Tubman.

Speaking to a local blogger, Kris Kaylin about his campaign policies, the rapper explained how he realized Jay-Z should be his Vice President despite already picking Wyoming preacher, Michelle Tidball as his running mate.

As for what will be the faith of Michelle Tidball, Kanye said she’s already told him she’d be down to take another position in his cabinet if he found a different running mate.

When asked if he’s spoken to Jay-Z about his plan, he said he hasn’t spoken to his ‘brother’ in a long while.