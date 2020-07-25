Kaduna State Government Gives Conditions For Eid Prayers

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has given conditions for allowing Muslims in the state to perform eid prayers in commemoration of this year’s Eid-al-adha festival on Friday, July 31.

The governor, who spoke on a live radio chat in Hausa Thursday night said his administration had allowed eid prayers following the advice of the state’s commissioner for health, but stressed that the prayers must take place in open fields.

“We have decided that eid prayers will be allowed. The commissioner for health has advised that we can have eid prayers, but the condition is that eid must take place in an open field not in the mosques,” he said. “We will not allow eid to take place in the mosques because there is a high chance of congestion in the mosques and this could lead to the spread of Covid-9,” he said.

The governor advised Muslims above 50 years and those with underlying illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure to remain at home.