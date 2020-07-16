Jurgen Klopp Reveals Why Arsenal Beat Liverpool 2 – 1

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has accused his team of losing focus, after two big errors led to a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday.

The champions took the lead in the 20th minute, when Sadio Mane slotted home from Andy Robertson’s cross.

But an uncharacteristic error from Virgil van Dijk allowed Alexandre Lacazette round Allison Becker and make it 1-1.

Alisson was at fault for the second, after his slack pass was picked up by Lacazette, who crossed for Reiss Nelson to score the winner in the first half.

The result means Liverpool now cannot beat the Premier League record points total of 100 set by Manchester City in the 2017/2018 campaign.

Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, admitted his frustration with his side’s attitude during the match.