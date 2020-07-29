Jhybo unlocks the visuals for “Third Born”

Approximately two months ago, Jhybo dished out his first project for the year, an extended play tagged “Third Born.” Today, he has decided to give a visual representation of the lead single from the EP and he did a good job.

Nigerian rapper, Jhybo has released the video to ‘Third Born,’ the first track on his 6-track EP which he described as an up, close and personal body of work, peppered with realness and an insight into his life in recent years.

The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by the creative Director Bicycle.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.