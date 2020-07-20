JAMB Gives New Guidelines For Admission, How To Change First Choice

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a new guideline which requires applications for all tertiary institutions to be conducted on its Central Admission Processing System.

The board’s spokesperson, Dr Benjamin Fabian, gave the directive for the 2020 admissions in Abuja.

He also directed all candidates to apply through the board’s office.

“Universities should resist selling forms for admissions into some listed programmes. “All applications for admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into full-time, distance learning, part-time, outreach, sandwich, etc, must be processed only through JAMB,” Fabian added.

He also advised UTME candidates who want to change their first choice not to bother about buying a new form because it can be done on the board’s website.