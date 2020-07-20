It’s Your Perspective That Determines Your Future – Erigga

Popular Warri-based rapper, Erigga, is of the opinion that people’s perspective determines their future.

He made this known while narrating the story of two boys who are raised by an alcoholic father and how it influenced their lives.

Erigga wrote;

“2 brothers were raised by an alcoholic father. One grew up to be an alcoholic and when asked what happened,he said “ I watched my father”. The other grew up and never drank once and when asked why, he said “ I watched my father”. It is your perspective that determines your future.”

See his tweet: