Its A Joy To Play Under Brendan Rodgers – Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed his delight to play under Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Northern Irish tactician was appointed in February 2019, replacing Claude Puel and has been the driving force behind the success of the team.

The King Power Stadium outfit is close to realizing their Champions League target, considering their current fourth position on the table.

Iheanacho has endured mixed fortunes since teaming up with the Foxes from Manchester City but he is gradually becoming a key member of the team.

The forward has bagged 10 goals and provided four assists in all competitions this season and he has explained how the Northern Irish tactician has been motivating him as well as his other teammates.

“He’s a different class. He speaks to everyone and motivates and encourages them. He got me going, to be fair,” Iheanacho told the club website. “He got everyone going. Whenever I’m playing, I’m free to express myself, so long as I stick to the plan, and it’s just a joy to play under him.”