It Was Liverpool Against Burnley Goalkeeper – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated after coming up against an inspired Nick Pope during the 1-1 draw with Burnley at Anfield.

Jay Rodriguez equalised for Burnley in the 69th minute after Andy Robertson had given Liverpool a first-half lead.

It meant Liverpool were denied their 25th consecutive league win at Anfield – and it might have been a first defeat since April 2017 had substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson found the net instead of striking the bar in the closing stages.

The champions had their most attempts (23) without winning a Premier League game since December 2017 (23 against Everton), with Pope making eight saves to give his side the chance to earn a point.

“It was a good performance in most parts of the game,” Klopp said. “There were moments when it was Liverpool against Nick Pope. It’s hard to create against a team so organised but we created super chances. “There was always one guy who wanted to deny us and it was Nick Pope. The game left the result open for Burnley. There were corners where Ali (Alisson) was under pressure from those around him and they were always a threat from set-pieces. “I’m fine for the performance for 80 minutes and it was probably one of our best games against Burnley, but we couldn’t get a second and that’s why we’ve been left with a point.”