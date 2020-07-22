”It Took Me 10years And 4 Universities To Become A Graduate” – Davido’s Cousin, Tunji

Tunji Adeleke, one of DMW boss, Davido’s cousin has graduated from the university.

Tunji was among the 2020 set that recently graduated from Davido’s dad’s private university, Adeleke University in Ede, Osun State.

Sharing photos with his graduation gown on Instagram, Tunji revealed that the degree took him 10 years and 4 universities. Read as he posted below…

“Finally! Took me 10 years & 4 Universities !!! Started back in 2010, took breaks in-between for various reasons, completed 2020. I’m a living testimony, it’s not how fast but how well !!! CONGRATULATIONS to me !

Major in Business Administration!

Minor in Balling !

#BlackExcellence”

The graduation was held online.