It Is Wrong To Be Eating Turkey, Beef, Chicken, Fish While Your Parents Starve – Bishop Oyedepo

Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has advised people to honour their parents.

The clergyman reprimanded people who enjoy good and delicious meals while their parents starve.

He wrote;

“It is your job to honour your parents. You can’t change them; it is too late! When you stop honouring them, God says, “I will dishonour you.” You cannot be eating turkey, beef, chicken, fish and all kinds of delicious meals, while your parents are out there virtually starving!”

The clergyman recently sparked a debate on social media after he said that anyone who doesn’t pay tithe is “under a financial curse” and can never prosper.