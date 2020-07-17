Is All Agile Product Owner Training Equal?

If you are looking to change the way you do things in your company to use an agile software development style, you need to understand that there are three main roles in that setup.

There is the Team Member, Scrum Master, and Product Owner. If you are a key stakeholder or a high-ranking executive, you are most likely the individual who will take up the position of a product owner.

As with any new style of working, though, you need to be trained. This is where things get a little confusing though, as there is more than one industry-recognized Product Owner certification.

Which leads to the question of which one is best – if any? That’s what we are going to discuss in this post. We will look at what the two main forms of product owner training courses are for Agile/Scrum and then dissect the differences and whether they are equal.

What are CSPO and PSPO?

CSPO or Certified Scrum Product Owner and PSPO or Professional Scrum Product Owner are certifications that are evidence and validation that the owner has the required skills and expertise to operate as a product owner within the Scrum/Agile framework.

Both certifications are related to product ownership which requires a high level of competency concerning product vision and business acumen.

Throughout the training involved to achieve both certifications, there are several important techniques, practices, rules, principles, and useful tools designed to help wannabe product owners have success.

If you think they sound very similar, you are right. However, there are some key differences you need to be aware of before deciding which is best for you.

What is a Professional Scrum Product Owner?

PSPO for short is a course that leads to certification provided by Scrum.org. Scrum.org’s aim has always been to improve the software development profession.

What is a Certified Scrum Product Owner?

The other main form of certification is the CSPO and that is achieved by learning about scrum practices, terminology, and principles that equip you to become a product owner within the Scrum framework. It is offered by the Scrum Alliance and involves lessons directly from a Certified Scrum Trainer.

What, then, Are the Differences?

On face value alone and what you gain from each course, they do appear to be very similar. The differences lie more way the certificates are obtained and how they are maintained or even renewed.

Take PSPO from Scrum.org, the certification can only be awarded after you have sat and passed an online exam. Curiously, there is nothing further required. You don’t need to attend any prior training and the certificates do not expire from Scrum.org.

That doesn’t mean it is an easy task passing the test. You still need to be able to prove you have a reasonable amount of knowledge and understanding about what is involved in the product owner role.

When it comes to the Certified Scrum Product Owner certification, you can only sit the online exam to obtain it after you have completed 2 days of training overseen by a fully certified scrum trainer.

Also setting it apart from the PSPO course provided by Scrum.org, you are required to continue to learn about scrum and agile and will need to show your knowledge every 3 years. If that sounds interesting and useful to you, check out this training as it has a long-standing reputation for anyone in Australia or New Zealand.

With all the above in mind, to conclude, if you are trying to choose between the two, you need to remember that the goal with CSPO is to help you understand how Scrum works and what is involved in being a Product Owner. Whereas the PSPO certification objectives are to help you develop a proper understanding of the role to increase the value of your software systems and products.

It really comes down to what you want and how much hassle you are willing to put up with.