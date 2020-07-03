Inter Milan Ready To Sign Man Utd Player Alexis Sanchez In €20m Permanent Deal

Inter are considering turning Alexis Sanchez’s loan switch from Manchester United into a permanent move as they look at securing a €20 million (£18m/$22m) cut-price deal.

Goal can confirm that the Chile international will stay with Antonio Conte’s side until the beginning of August, with a loan extension having been agreed to allow him to see out the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign in Italy’s top flight.

Sanchez was due to return to Old Trafford on June 30 and although an agreement has been reached to prolong his stay at San Siro, he will not be allowed to feature in the Europa League mini-knockout tournament, should Inter advance.

He will, however, be able to play in his side’s last-16 clash against Getafe – a tie that will now be played as a straight knockout fixture on either August 5 or 6, with the revision made following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Should Inter progress past the Spaniards, they will then take part in the latter stages of the competitions to be held in Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen, with those knockout ties kicking off from August 10.

They will have to do without Sanchez at that stage, however, with the forward having not been given permission to play for Conte’s side in Germany.

Inter haven’t given up hope of changing United’s mind, although it appears the Red Devils won’t switch from their original decision.