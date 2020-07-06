Instagram Model, Coco Brown Says She Will Like To Marry Lyta While On IG Live Interview With Actor, Somadina

Instagram model, Coco Brown has said she would like to marry singer, Lyta. She made this disclosure during an Insta live session with Nollywood actor Somadina.

During the Insta live session, Somadina asked the model who she would like to marry among singers, Flavour, Burna Boy and Davido.

Coco Brown replied by saying she acknowledged that the listed names have done quite well for themselves in the music industry, but she would prefer to marry Lyta, who was not even mentioned.

When Somadina asked why she choose Lyta, Coco Brown replied by saying that she feels the youngster is a cool person who has loving and caring tendencies.

