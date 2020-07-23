“I’m Too Big For That Mess Called Big Brother Naija” – Bobrisky

Controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has stated that he is too big to be a housemate of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

He disclosed this while responding to a fan who asked him when he will be a housemate of the show, so fans can watch him live.

Bobrisky bluntly replied the fan that he has no reason to go for the show. According to Bob, he already has so much money, fame and “millionaire” cars so BBNaija means nothing to him.

The fan asked;

“When will Big Brother have you as a contestant?”

Bobrisky replied;

“I’m too big for that mess. I have so much money already. Mad fame, millionaire cars, house. Please what else?”



