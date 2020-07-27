I’m Not Asking For Forgiveness In Return – Tonto Dikeh Explains Why She Forgave Her Ex-Husband, Olakunle Churchill

Hours after controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she has forgiven her ex-husband and the father of her son, Olakunle Churchill, she has pointed out that she isn’t asking for forgiveness in return.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page this morning, the mum of one wrote;

”YES, I SAID WHAT I SAID..

I forgive every single person who tried to hurt me(Knowingly and Unknowingly).

I deserve all the good things of life so yes I do accept the gift of forgiveness..

Yes you may not DESERVE/Or asked for my forgiveness but I’m giving it anyways not for your sake but FOR MY GROWTH..

Because I love myself so much, I am giving myself a chance to also be forgiven by my Heavenly Father!!

Ooo No I AINT asking for forgiveness in return, NEVER EVER WILL..

I am doing the right thing just for ME PERIOD!!

ALTHOUGH MY FORGIVENESS DONT MEAN I AM STUPID, NOT ALL FORGIVENESS NEEDS RECONNECTIONS”