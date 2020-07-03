“I’m Allergic To Being Broke” – Media Personality, Toke Makinwa Brags

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has shared that she is allergic to being broke as her skin can’t survive such situation

The self-acclaimed baby girl and vlogger took to micro blogging platform, Twitter to make this disclosure.

“I work as hard as I do cos I like expensive shit, my tastebuds bougie AF and I’m allergic to being broke.” She tweeted.

A follower then replied, “I love that “am allergic to being poor”.

Toke then quoted it saying, “I am oooo, my skin can’t survive it”.

Here’s how some Nigerians reacted to her and wrote;

“No woman should be comfortable in being broke. There’s no nobility in poverty. Women Hustle oooo”

“Truth is, everyone is allergic to being broke.. nobody wey no like better thing.. We all trying to make ends meet.. until then, no pressure”

“A bleached skin can’t truly survive poverty..”

“We’re all allergic to poverty but Nigeria just wants to keep choking poverty on us”

“I wish I can say I’m allergic to being broke because the brokenness keeps coming “