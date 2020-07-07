“I’m A Happily Divorced 33-year-old Mother Of Two” – Venita Breaks Down While Talking About Her Divorce (Video)

Former housemate of popular reality show, BBNaija, Venita Akpofure broke into tears at the last episode of the reunion, while speaking about her divorce.
The beautiful mother of two spoke about her divorce and the way the society tends to see single mothers as bad people, or people who can’t keep relationships.
She said she gets so emotional when people try to paint her as ‘evil’ just because she’s divorced.
Stressing further, she said their insults no longer gets to her, because she has accepted who she is.
“I am a happily divorced 33-year-old mother of two”, Venita said.
Watch the video below;
