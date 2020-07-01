Ighalo Sends DJ Cuppy A Signed Manchester United Jersey To Welcome Her To The Club (Photo)

After officially joining Manchester United, billionaire daughter and popular disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has received a signed Manchester United jersey from Ighalo.

Recall that DJ Cuppy became a Manchester United fan after she vowed she would pledge allegiance to the Red Devils if Odion Ighalo scored against Norwich City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Following Ighalo’s goal, Cuppy joined the club and was even officially welcomed by Manchester United. Ighalo has now sent her a signed Jersey to welcomed her.

“LOOK what just arrived in time for tonight’s game!

@ighalojude

THANK YOU for the warm welcome to Man U! Red circle #GGMU #ToCuppyThisRed” Cuppy tweeted as she showed off the Jersey.

LOOK what just arrived in time for tonight’s game! @ighalojude THANK YOU for the warm welcome to Man U! 🔴 #GGMU #ToCuppyThisRed pic.twitter.com/oTHwAkTAxm — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 30, 2020