‘If You Be Cultist And Your Motive Na To Attack Another Person Like You, You Be Fool’ – Rapper, Vector Rants

Popular Nigerian rapper, Vector Tha Viper has slammed cultists whose motive is to attack another person, reminding them that their pledge was to fight against corrupt men who have influenced authority to their will.

In a tweet shared earlier today, Vector whose real name is Olanrewaju Ogunmefun called the cultists forgetting that they pledged themselves to fighting against corrupt men who have influenced authority to their will, fools.

He Wrote;

“f#ck all the people praising polithiefians. F#ck all the people campaigning for them. If your father / mother is a thief and you are aware, f#ck you too. Greed will ruin you.

I do not need security to move around people. You do for a reason. God bless the soldiers.

If you be cultist and your orientation na to kill another man just because him be cultist then you are a fool. You pledged your self to fighting against corrupt men who have influenced authority to their will. I repeat, if ur motive na to attack another person like you, u be fool”



