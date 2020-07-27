“If We’re Not Talking About Money Count Me Out” – Churchill Says As He Snubs Tonto Dikeh’s Message Of Forgiveness

Popular Nigerian Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh‘s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has snubbed her message of forgiveness.

Recall that earlier today, Tonto Dikeh had taken to her Instagram page to reveal that she has forgiven her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Revealing to her millions of followers that she has forgiven Churchill, she wrote;

“YES, I SAID WHAT I SAID..

I forgive every single person who tried to hurt me(Knowingly and Unknowingly).

I deserve all the good things of life so yes I do accept the gift of forgiveness..

Yes you may not DESERVE/Or asked for my forgiveness but I’m giving it anyways not for your sake but FOR MY GROWTH..

Because I love myself so much, I am giving myself a chance to also be forgiven by my Heavenly Father!!

Ooo No I AINT asking for forgiveness in return, NEVER EVER WILL..

I am doing the right thing just for ME PERIOD!!

ALTHOUGH MY FORGIVENESS DONT MEAN I AM STUPID, NOT ALL FORGIVENESS NEEDS RECONNECTION..”

Sequel to this, Nigerians have been in high hopes expecting that when Churchill comes online and sees his ex-wife’s message, would reciprocate the gesture.

However, when Churchill finally came online, he decided to ignore his ex-wife and instead, said nobody should get him into a discussion if the conversation isn’t about money.

He wrote, “IF WE ARE NOT TALKING COUNT ME OUT.”