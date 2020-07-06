“I Would Never Defend His Actions” – Singer Emma Nyra Apologizes For Her Hushpuppi’s Comment

Nigerian Singer, Emma Nyra, has apologised to people she offended with a post she made about alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi.

We earlier reported that the singer called out people who rejoicing over Hushpuppi’s downfall. According to her, rejoicing over Hushpuppi’s downfall would not put money in their pockets.

Her post was met with backlash and she was called out and tagged a ‘fraud apologist’.

The singer has now tendered an apology to people who felt offended with her post.

She wrote;

“I genuinely apologize if I offended anyone. I never meant to do that. I simply meant that I’m tired of reading about it. Justice will be served when it comes to his case and understand that I would never defend his actions at all. I actually never did.”

