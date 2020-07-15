“I Would Be Lying If I Said It Didnt Bother Me”- Kelly Rowland Describes Being In Destiny’s Child with Beyoncé

Destiny Child’s singer, Kelly Rowland has said being in a band with Beyoncé was difficult and not easy on her for a number of reasons.

The 39-year-old singer is a founding member of Destiny’s Child alongside 38-year-old Beyoncé and the ladies have been performing together since 1993.

Destiny’s Child have been disbanded since 2006 but Kelly and Beyoncé have remained close and both enjoyed success in their solo careers.

Kelly has now disclosed that living in the shadow of her friend Bey can sometimes feel overwhelming.

“I would be lying if I said it didnt bother me” Kelly Rowland describes being in Destiny

Opening up during an appearance on The Voice Australia, Kelly said: “Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyonce?

“I would just torture myself in my head. Like, ‘I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B’.

“Or, ‘I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B’.

“I would be lying if I said no, it’s never bothered me. That’s bull.

“There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade where it was like the elephant in the room.

“It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder.”