I Will Do Anything To Have KimOprah – Omashola (Video)

Reality star, Omashola has opened up about his likeness for Kim Oprah, saying he can do anything to date her.

He made this known during the reunion show after show host, Ebuka questioned them.

Omashola revealed openly that he truly wants the beautiful star, and he’s ready to do anything to have her back; a statement which has made people believe that the duo have been in a secret relationship.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCHiYqyjsZx/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7