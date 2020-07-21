“I Was Once Married, But We Separated And Now I’m Single” – BBNaija’s Ka3na

Kate “Ka3na” Jones, one of the housemates in the Lock down season 5 edition of Big Brother Naija has revealed she got separated from her husband.

The 26 years old entrepreneur from Rivers, Nigeria, said she was once married, but things happened between them and they had to go their separate ways.

When asked whether she has plans to hook up with someone else, she said she needs a companion, someone whom she can share her problems and success with.

Ka3na describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life. Her dream is to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world.