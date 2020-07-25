I Was Once A Plantain Hawker – Curvy Nollywood Star, Biodun Okeowo Opens Up

Like some other celebrities, Biodun Okeowo popularly known as Omoborty in Nollywood, has had her fair share of hard life.

The single mother of two, who has over the years grown thick skin to criticisms, says she is elated that those who didn’t believe in her dream some years back, are now trying hard to be in her good books.

“I believe in hard work. Keep grinding, one day the people that don’t believe in you will tell everyone how they met you. Don’t relent; just keep pushing. I was once a plantain hawker. I didn’t allow my past to determine my future. My haters are at my back, they are likened to my problems, which are also at my back, but Holy Ghost is solely behind me,” she noted.