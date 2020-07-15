‘I Was Dishonest, Selfish’ – John Legend Admits To Cheating In Past Relationships

John Legend, an American singer, has admitted to cheating in previous relationships until he married Chrissy Teigen.

The 41-year-old opened up on his past affairs on Monday when he appeared on ‘Armchair Expert’, a podcast hosted by Dax Shepard, a US media personality.

During the programme, Shepard, who is married to Kristen Bell, had revealed he was unfaithful in his previous relationships.

In his reaction, the ‘All of Me’ crooner also admitted he had similar experience when he was much younger.

“I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls,” he said.

“When I started to get that attention, I loved it. I escaped ‘technically cheating’ by keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating. I definitely was dishonest and selfish. It was happening before I was famous.”

He, however, said he realised the need to stay faithful to one person in a relationship when he tied the knot with Teigen.

“At a certain point, you just realize you’re happier being honest,” Legend said. “You’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person.

“At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy Teigen. I decided I wasn’t gonna mess with somebody else anymore.”

Legend met Teigen in 2007 and they tied the knot in 2013. The union has been bless with two children namely: Luna, 4, and Mile, 2.