I Want To Remarry, Have More Kids – Actress, Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress and single mother of one, Uche Ogbodo is ready to take another shot at love.

The movie star whose marriage to Apo Arthur in 2013 crashed over irreconcilable differences a few months after, told Inside Nollywood that she wouldn’t mind getting married again so her daughter could have some siblings to play with.

“My baby girl will have siblings soon. I assure you. Watch out. I am still a lover girl as I was a few years ago. It’s only that I am a little wiser and stronger. Now, I am open to finding love again and getting married. I won’t say I have regrets over my past. I only have lessons learnt. Also, I don’t frown at finding love in the industry. If you find your love amongst your colleagues in showbiz, please feel free to nurture it. If I find love here, I will definitely nurture it. But I have never, not yet,” she asserted.

The Enugu State-born thespian also talked about the high and low moments of single motherhood. Hear her: “The joyful moments we (my daughter and I) spent together, discovering ourselves as she grows up are my high moments. The lows are when I had to cry in my bedroom all alone, praying to God to save me from stress, because I work too hard trying to provide all she needs. It is not easy but I am thankful for grace.”

Ogbodo, however, advised single parents striving for survival not to give up. “Know that you have an everlasting love in that child in your arms. It’s love that is pure and true, that never lies nor disappoints; and that will never betray or abandon you. So, cherish the moment in time.”

Source: TheSun