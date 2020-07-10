‘I Used To Beg For Food On Streets When I Was Young’ – Popular Ex-Man United Star Confesses

Former Manchester United winger, Nani has shocked fans by revealing that he used to beg for food on the streets of Lisbon.

He revealed this while narrating his grass to grace story.

Nani was one of the successful footballers in the world considering his days at Manchester United where he won the Premier League title and also the Champions League.

He now plays for Orlando City in the United States. The 33-year-old faced serious difficulties in Lisbon while growing up because of poverty as his parents lived in a room.

With nine children, Nani’s parents had no choice than to stay in a one bed room house in Lisbon since they had no money to hire a more comfortable apartment.

And the ugly situation then forced Nani’s father to leave his wife and children to Cape Varde in which the responsibility of taking care of the family was solely on Nani’s mother.

Nani explained that the house he was living with his siblings and mum was surrounded with rats and lizard but they had no choice since there was no money.

His story started to change when he turned 10 as his elder brother used to send him to the streets to beg for food and bring it home.

He was doing this on a regular basis and also training every evening before Nani was spotted by some coaches who took him and helped his football career.

In 2003, Nani signed a contract with Sporting Lisbon where he played for four years before moving to Manchester United where he won four EPL titles and one Champions League.

“I have always told myself: ‘The day you forget who you really are, you’re done’.

“So, in a way, I am still that kid who slept with rats and lizards. I am still that boy who knocked on people’s doors asking for food,” Nani explained.

The star player has been in good form for his currently club, Orlando City.

