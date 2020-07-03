I Took Frodd To The Toilet And Begged Him To Leave Venita For Me – Omashola (Video)

Last night’s episode of BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion focused on Venita Akpofure, one of the beautiful female housemates of the season.

Venita was linked with Omashola and Frodd in Big Brother house and both men have during the reuinion show affirmed that they were both fascinated by Venita.

Omashola explained that he had to talk to Frodd to leave Venita to him – an agreement that Frodd didn’t keep to.

Omashola said when he realized Frodd was still flirting around Venita despite the talk they had, he decided to kiss Esther (who Frodd was involved with too) to get at Frodd.

Omashola also revealed that at one point, he was ready to fight Frodd over Venita and risk being evicted from the show.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCKxd02jysQ/