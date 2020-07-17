“I Regret Not Winning African Player Award” – Okocha

He made this known while speaking during a question and answer session with media personality, Toke Makinwa on Thursday.

“And if I’m to say, I’ll say, I regret not winning the African Footballer of the year,” he said.

“But of course, if you look back, there’s always a time that you say oh maybe you could’ve done a bit better than you did.

“I thought I did enough to have won it because it was not a fluke that I won BBC player of the year three years in a row and not manage to win that CAF award, but I mean maybe it was not meant to be.

“Well, I think I don’t want to sound greedy, but I’ve had an amazing career, I never thought I would make it that big.”