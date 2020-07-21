“I Promise To Be Loyal To You Till Death Do Us Part’ – Bobrisky Tells Tonto

Nigerian male barbie and cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has vowed to remain loyal to his best friend, Tonto Dikeh.

He took to his social media page to make it public saying no amount of trolling and badmouth will make him change his stance on the actress.

He wrote:

“When i was asking God for a friend, I told I told him i need someone like a mother ! Who will correct me whenever am wrong, a loyal friend, a happy friend who will be glad staying around me, And God gave me @tontolet .

D way dis woman love me ehnnnn you will think I jazz her. But God answered my prayer when i told him d kind of friend I want. @tontolet I LOVE U. After my God, my grandmother next then you. I promise to be loyal to u till death do us part ❤️”