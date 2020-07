I Miss How Diamond Platnumz Used To Beat Me Up Because I Loved It – Actress Wema Sepetu

Tanzanian actress and model, Wema Sepetu has recounted her alleged experience while she was dating music star, Diamond Platnumz.

Wema Sepetu talks about Diamond Platnumz

The two dated about a decade ago and went their separate ways in 2014. While Diamond’s music career had just taken off at that time, Wema on the other hand was the most sought after and bankable Tanzanian actress at the time.

In an interview with Ijumaa Wikienda, the actress disclosed that one thing she misses about dating Diamond Platnumz was how he used to “beat her up”. Wema added that she loved it because he gave her attention thereafter.

She said; “He would beat me up thoroughly.

“Ironically, I loved it when he battered me, I just don’t know why that was the case. But, I remember he would pamper me after assaulting me, and, I think I loved it because he’d give me attention after the battering. Honestly speaking, I miss being beaten up by him, a lot.

“I remember there was a day he saw a suggestive message on my phone. Out of anger, he gave me a hard slap on the cheek. My siblings came to know that I was a victim of domestic abuse. They pleaded with me to leave him, but I told them that they should leave me alone as I was enjoying being beaten up by him.”

Recall in 2016 that Diamond Platnumz disclosed that there was no woman he had loved more than Wema Sepetu.

He said at that time “I loved her so much that at times when I felt I was going to lose her to another man, I would cry over her.“