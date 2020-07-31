I May Not Marry Because 80% Of African Marriages Is For Women To Do House Chores — Actress Lizzy Gold

Nollywood Actress, Lizzy Gold has revealed that she might not get married. The actress said that most African marriages is setup for women to do house chores.

The actress shared a screenshot which claims that she saw a heavily pregnant woman watching cloth while the husband was talking with her.

Lizzy went on to ask her fans if this is truly what marriage is meant for.

“I ve realised 80 percent of marriages in Africa women are meant to do the house chores. Please is this what marriage is about ?married couples I need your attention here..maybe if someone explains better to me I might change my mind about marriage..”, she captioned the screenshot.

See her post below;