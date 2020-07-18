I Haven’t Dumped Hushpuppi, Case Getting Better – US Lawyer, Gal Pissetzky

Gal Pissetzky, the legal representative of suspected Internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, has told The PUNCH that his case is getting better.

He also denied reports that he had dumped the suspect, saying he would still be standing for him in California, where the case was transferred to.

Hushpuppi was arrested by the Dubai Police and extradited to the United States of America, where he was handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The 37-year-old and his gang were alleged to have defrauded 1,926,400 people from different parts of the world and stolen about 1.6bn Dirham (N168bn).

The FBI alleged that Hushpuppi also attempted to dupe an English Premier League football club of £100m (N48.4bn).

He was arraigned in a Chicago court on Monday and remanded in custody.

Hushpuppi was said to have been transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution.

His lawyer, Pissetzky, had told The PUNCH that he stood a good chance of being acquitted.

News Credit: Punchng