“I Have Been Trying To Divorce Kim” – Kanye West Rants

American rapper, Kanye West has claimed that he has been trying to get divorced from his wife Kim Kardashian since she met his fellow rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf Hotel.

In his latest rambling Twitter outburst, Kanye said Kim was ‘out of line’ to meet Meek Mill to talk about ‘prison reform’ and blasted her mother Kris Jenner as ‘Kris Jong-Un’ while accusing the pair of ‘white supremacy’.

Kanye also repeated his claim that his wife and mother-in-law had ‘tried to fly in with two doctors’ to have him hospitalized amid concerns about his well-being after his bizarre entry into the presidential race.

The 43-year-old deleted his tweets barely half an hour after posting them.

Kim and Kanye are reportedly already ‘living apart’ and have been ‘at each other’s throats’ with ‘daily bust-ups’ during lockdown.