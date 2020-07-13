I Gave Akpabio Dirty Slap For Sexually Harassing Me – Ex-NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh

A Former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, has revealed an incident between him and minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Nunieh said she slapped the minister for sexually harassing her.

Speaking on Monday during an interview on Arise TV, Nunieh said the incident happened at the minister’s guest house in Abuja.

She said her reaction to the alleged harassment proved her intolerance for “nonsense” as a woman from Rivers state.

“Why did he not tell Nigerians that I slapped him in his guest house at Apo? I am the only woman that slapped Akpabio. He thought he could come up on me. He tried to harass me sexually,” she said.

“I slapped him. He tried to come on me. I am an Ogoni woman and nobody jokes with us. I showed Akpabio that Rivers women do not tolerate nonsense.”