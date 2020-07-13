I Don’t Mind Playing X-rated Roles — Amara Maduka

At a time when many actresses say they cannot appear nude in movies, starlet, Amara Maduka, has said she doesn’t mind playing X-rated roles in movies.

The Anambra State-born role interpreter told Sunday Scoop, “It is no longer news that Nollywood doesn’t pay (well). However, it prepares one for bigger things if one is smart. I could play x -rated roles but not in Nigerian films. We still lack the professional and emotional intelligence to pull off good x -rated movies.”

Asked if she missed sex as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant lockdown and social distancing guidelines, she said, “I do miss sex. Of all the times for my vibrators to get broken, they decided it was during the pandemic. It’s like they planned to mess my ‘isolation’ up.”

Recall that the plus-sized actress had recently stated in an interview that it was better for a person to masturbate than to rape. Clarifying the statement, Maduka said, “That this statement is being debated is sad. How can anyone compare masturbation to rape? It is crazy the type of humans we have around these days. They are so messed up. When a woman is raped, the scar lasts forever. She becomes messed up for life. How can anybody compare that to masturbation?”

On how she handles male attention as a result of her erotic social media pictures, the actress said, “It is expected. I get harassed on social media every day. However, I know who I am and when one is secured about who one is, other people’s understanding and opinions wouldn’t hold water.”