“I Don’t Hate Men, I Hate Patriarchy” – Toke Makinwa Clarifies Her Stance On Feminism

Controversial OAP and feminist, Toke Makinwa has reacted after a Twitter user tagged her as a man hater.

“Feminism is not about hating men,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another, insinuating that Toke and Tonto Dikeh hate men, reacted: “Let’s ask @tokstarr or Tonto.”

Toke replied: “I don’t hate men, I hate Patriarchy and I speak against “male privileges” ”

The media personality added: “Know the difference and set yourself free. Feminism is not hatred towards the male gender, I just can’t stand the male privileges that exists, It is speaking out against patriarchy, it is inclusion and there are men who support feminism too.”

