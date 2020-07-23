“I Don’t Do Drugs I Just Smoke Weed” – Naira Marley Reveals

Nigerian musician, Afeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley, is letting the world know he doesn’t do drugs as some people have said.

He shared photos of himself smoking weed and announced that he doesn’t do drugs but only smokes weed.

“I don’t do drugs I just smoke weed” he wrote.

Recall that few months ago, the Soapy master posted a picture of himself and his goons wrapping up weed with an inscription saying, “no permission! We do it with no permission.”

Naira Marley, who was arrested by the EFFC last year for fraud related charges, is very popular among the youths because of his type of songs that tend to glorify social vices.