I Didn’t Make The Video To Abuse My Son – Mother Of Little Boy Who Begged Her To “Calm Down” Speaks Up

Toluige Olokoobi Babalola, mother of the little boy who was seen in a now viral video, begging her to ‘calm down’ has finally broken silence.

The video which has been circulating round social media also attracted the attention of Lagos State Governor, Jide Sanwo-Olu who expressed his desire to meet him.

Speaking via her instagram post, Toluige said she only made the video to show people how her son always acts drama whenever he’s about to be flogged or punished for his wrong action.

She noted that the video was not for any kind of abuse and thanked her fans for their love and concern.

In her words;

“This video was done to show how my intelligent son use to dramatics and negotiate any time you want to spank him not for abuse of any kind. Thank you Everyone for your concern.”