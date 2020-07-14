“I Dey Hear Word? Nooo!’ – Mercy Johnson Shares Adorable Video Playing With Her Husband Outside Their Home

Popular Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has shared with her fans an adorable video with her husband, Prince Okojie playing outside their house.

The veteran actress who recently welcomed her fourth child, Divine Mercy shared the video on her Instagram page where she was seen displaying her playful character with her husband.

She also noted that her husband has already gotten tired of her incessant jokes.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“I dey hear word? No oooo😅😅😅 @princeodiokojie don tire for my wahala1😅😅🙈🙈P/S that our hair cut went well oooo….Happy New Week everyone, may it be filled with smiles and laughter and many wins”

See the lovely post she shared below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCnrEZaDnGm/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7