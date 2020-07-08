I Confronted Magu, Exposed Him To Osinbajo – Ozekhome Opens Up

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, has claimed that he wrote vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo in 2017, giving several warnings that the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was looting funds.

Magu was on Tuesday, suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari, after he was arrested and detained by security operatives in Abuja on Monday.

Magu’s travails was followed by a memo by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, in which Magu was accused of mishandling the recovered loot and selling seized assets to associates.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ozekhome said he wrote Osinbajo who was acting president at the time about Magu.

It read in part:

“I wrote a public letter in 2017, to the then acting president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) at a time his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, was sick on a London hospital bed. “I complained bitterly, with facts, figures and data, that recovered looted funds and property, were being re-looted by the Magu-led team, who were supposed to keep the gate of our commonwealth.”

Ozekhome also said Osinbajo did not reply his letter.

According to him, he also confronted Magu face-to-face on at least three occasions.