“I Can’t Wait To Be A Mummy” – Bobrisky Reveals He’s pregnant

Popular Nigerian cross dresser and self acclaimed transgender, Bobrisky has taken to social media to reveal that he’s pregnant.

He made this revelation in a recent post he shared today July 13 on his verified Instagram page.

According to him, he can no longer hide it and can’t wait to be a mother.

He went ahead to reveal that he is most likely to be the first Nigerian transgender to ever get pregnant.

Sharing the news, Bobrisky said he’s already 2 weeks gone.

In his words; “I’m the first [Nigerian] trans ever to take in. OMG am so happy.

I can’t hide it anymore guys, I’m 2 weeks gone. Congrats to myself and Bae! Can’t wait to be a mummy.”

