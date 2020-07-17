‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ – Wizkid Says After Celebrating 30th Birthday

One of Nigeria’s most successful singers, Wizkid has taken to his Instagram page to tender his gratitude and appreciation to his fans after they celebrated him massively on his 30th birthday.

It will be recalled that the award winning musician turned 30 on July 16th, 2020 and virtually all of Nigerian social media was filled with heartwarming tributes to the young icon who has been a major force to reckon with in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Celebrities, fans and well wishers showered encomium on the music icon for his contribution to the music industry.

In a recent update on the singer’s Instagram page not too long ago, the singer revealed that he can’t feel his face. It is not known if this is because he is sick or if he is just kidding.

He also thanked fans for the love in another post.

See his posts below:



