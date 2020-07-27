I Broke Up With My Ex Because He Refused To Have Sense — BBNaija Jackye Madu

Ex BBNaija housemate, Jackye Madu has opened up a little about why she broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Lami.

Jackye Madu during a recent QnA section on her social media page, a fan asked her why she broke up with her ex-boyfriend.

She answered simply as;

“Uncle refused to have sense”

Jackye and Lami met 6 years ago while he was still working with Nigezie, but their relationship crashed on grounds of him cheating repeatedly on her amid other issues. She opened up to Mike about him cheating on her in the BBNaija house then and Mike advised she put some value on herself.

Lami first gave off hints of having a hard time in his relationship in a public apology he penned down to the reality show star on May 3. He admitted hurting her so much and begged her not to leave because “waking up to see her face is his dream and joy”.