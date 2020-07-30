I Am Tired Of Men – Princess Shyngle Says As She Accepts Applications From Lesbians

It looks like Princess Shyngle has finally switched her preference to fellow ladies after enduring so many broken hearts with men.

In a new post on her Instagram page, the actress said she is tired of dating men and now receiving applications from hot women.

Princess Shyngle said she has good taste in women which suggest that she is a bisexual. She went on to disclose that any woman who wants to date her has to be more beautiful and hotter than her.

She said that her new partner would need huge backside as hers and she assured that she would take good care of her.

See her post below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDMekkmHpbs/