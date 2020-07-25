I Am The Champion Of The Last 5 Matches – Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho insists he does not need to prove his worth but highlighted Tottenham’s strong run of form as “the champion of the last five matches”.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs head coach in November.

Tottenham have subsequently improved under the Portuguese, yet he has not been able to rescue a top-four spot and Europa League football is far from assured.

Mourinho has been the subject of some criticism at times, with his side enduring a seven-match winless run either side of the season’s suspension and later suffering a costly 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United.

But the coach is looking towards next season with optimism and suggests recent results show his credentials.

Spurs have taken 13 points from their past five matches, the best haul in the league over this spell as they have beaten Everton, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Leicester City.