“I Am Sorry To All The Housemates If I Was Too Loud And Proud” – Tacha (Video)

Controversial Ex-BBNaija housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has tendered a sincere apology to her fellow housemates for making them feel bad with her actions.

She tendered the apology during last night’s episode of the BBNaija reunion show.

Tacha has constantly been tagged a ‘proud’ person, a tag which she usually denies, stating that her actions depicts ‘confidence’ and not pride.

However, it seems she finally realized her mistakes and understood the fact that she definitely hurt the emotions of some of her ex-housemates, so she proceeded to offer an apology.

According to Tacha, her actions or behaviour while in the house was not deliberate.

“I am sorry to all the housemates, if I came off as being too loud/proud”, she said.

Watch the video below;