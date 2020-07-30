“I Am Going For Big Brother Next Year” – Singer, Rema

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema has revealed his intention to become a housemate of Next Season’s Big Brother Naija reality show.

The reality star disclosed this on Instagram in his response to Twerk queen, Janemena’s question.

Rema had posted a shirtless photo on Instagram which showed off his packs and muscles. The singer only wore a red short, while flaunting his jewelries and silver teeth.

Reacting to the photo, Janemena acknowledged that he has six-packs and wondered why he didn’t go for Big Brother Naija.

“Rema you have 6 packs, why didn’t you go for Big Brother Naija”, she asked.

Replying the question, Rema said he is going next year, 2020.